Kenya: Murgor Goes All Out, Sues the State, Police and Court in the Murgor Sisters' Case

Nairobi — Lawyer Philip Murgor has gone all out, suing the state, court and police in the now popular case of the 'Murgor Sisters'.

In a suit filed Tuesday, the Senior Counsel claims that the three institutions have mishandled the case in which Stephanie Murgor and Cheryl Chelimo are seeking justice over an assault incident that occurred at the Olen Sereni Hotel.

But according to Murgor, all the agencies he has sued have failed to guarantee justice for the two, after separate charges were filed against them at the Kibera Law Courts two weeks ago.

The two were allegedly assaulted by Ndichu brothers Edward and Paul in November 2021. The two are facing charges that they have denied.

But Murgor is questioning why charges were filed against his clients, whom he says are victims of the alleged incident that occurred at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

As soon as Murgor managed to overturn warrants of arrest against the two ladies when they failed to appear at the Kibera Law Courts, he moved to court Tuesday to sue the magistrate at the Kibera Court, the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP Noordin Haji, his office which he sued separately and the Attorney General' office.

On Noordin Haji, Murgor states in his suit papers that the DPP lacks sufficient experience because he has never stepped in court.

"The respondent has never stepped in any court in the world, let alone Kenya, as a practitioner or prosecutor or and therefore, has no appreciation whatsoever for short or long term.

Murgor named the Ndichu brothers as interested parties in the petition, accusing them of intimidating his clients to withdraw the cases against them. He also claims politics is involved in the whole case.

Murgor has secured a temporary order suspending the prosecution of his two clients until his main suit is heard and determined.

He is seeking orders stopping the consolidation of the case against his clients and that facing the Ndichu brothers.

Murgor argues that the DPP the Police and the courts are not out to deliver justice to his clients, but rather to cover up the initial case.

There was no immediate response from any of the parties.

A magistrate's court had in March 11, 2022 issued summons against the Murgor sisters to take plea in an incident involving the Ndichu brothers.

The Sisters, however, failed to appear in court prompting the court to issue summons against them. Prior, arrest warrants had been issued against them.

When they failed to appear in court, their lawyer Murgor told the court his clients were not aware of the summons and protested the charge sheet presented against them.

The Court is set to five further directions on the case on March 31, 2022.