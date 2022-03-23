Kenya: Former First Lady, Mama Ngina Breaks Her Silence, Slams Those Insulting the President

22 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta has broken her silence and slammed those insulting the president.

Speaking publicly for the first time over the criticism of his son, President Uhuru Kenyatta, on succession politics and his style of leadership, the former First Lady said "the president means well for Kenya."

"Depending on how one is raised up in his or her home even when they come out in public they cannot go out insulting others. I want to tell those who are engaging in insults that we will leave them like that if at all they were taught insults while growing up," the former First Lady said during a burial of her cousin in Gatundu.

She said engaging in insults publicly is all about poor upbringing.

The former First Lady defended his son's decision to support Orange Democractic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to succeed him once he exits office at the end of his second and final term in August saying, "the president means well for Kenya."

"Let's try to love each other, this country is ours and we should strive to move it forward. Your leader cannot show you the wrong path," she said in reference to the president.

In an apparent reference to Deputy President William Ruto, Mama Ngina stated that President Kenyatta was not to blame for the fallout between the two.

"He (President Uhuru Kenyatta) had no ill will but if your junior shows you disrespect, you don't bother, you just continue moving forward. The direction which he is showing you, follow it," she urged Kenyans.

