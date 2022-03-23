Kenya: Coach Olago Unveils 37-Provisional Squad for Barthes U20 Trophy

Nairobi — Laiser Hill Academy's David Mwangi is among a 37-man provisional squad unveiled by Head Coach Curtis Olago on Tuesday to enter training ahead of the 2022 Barthes Under-20 Trophy slated to be hosted in Nairobi April 9-17.

Kenya's Chipu will be out to defend its title that will see them win the continental Cup third time in a row.

The Barthés U20 Trophy is the Rugby Africa Under-20 championship where teams compete on an annual basis and the winners of the competition earn the right to represent the African continent at the World Rugby Junior Trophy.

Kenya are the current champions, having first won it in 2019 with a 21-18 win over Namibia at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi before defeating Madagscar 21-20 in last year's title decider at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

This year's event has attracted eight nations in Africa namely; Madagascar, Senegal, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Namibia, Zambia and hosts Kenya.

-Provisional squad-

Anthony Dimba, Stanislaus Shikholi, Joseph Ayiro, Raymond Chaha (Strathmore Leos), Mathias Osimbo (Sigalagala), Cornelius Mokoro, Wilhite Mususi, Vincent Omondi, Patrick Nyaga (Kenya Harlequin), Pesian Elvis Kolian, Roy Mulievi, Tyson Juma Maina, Tony Owino Oketch (Menengai Oilers), Charles Odhiambo Omoro (Nondescripts), Samuel Mwaura (Top Fry Nakuru), Felix Chacha (Mwamba), Paywick Munoko (Masinde Muliro University), Bill Abuom, Brain Makaya (Mean Machine), David Mwangi (Laiser Hill Academy), John Baraka (Kabras Sugar), Gilbert Ogutu, Craig Odhiambo, Anderson Owuor (Resolution Impala), Solomon Maleu, Allan Zaddock, Marvin Ng'ang'a (Homeboyz), Laban Kipsang (Eldoret), Austin Owino, Meshack Ochieng, Randy Odhiambo, Emmanuel Opendo (Daystar Falcons), Brian Otieno (Comras), Idd Gaguma, Adnan Juma (South Coast Pirates), Nicholas Otieno Okullo (Black Blad).