Kenya: Court Temporarily Blocks Emile Arao From Taking Over KCAA DG Post

Nakuru — The High Court in Nakuru has temporarily stopped Emile Arao from taking office as the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director General pending the hearing and determination of a suit challenging his appointment.

Justice David Nderitu directed him not to assume office until the petition against his appointment is heard.

Justice Nderitu directed that the order be served upon KCAA and Arao and further ordered that the matter be listed for an interparties hearing on March 31.

He also put on hold his gazettement until a determination is made by the court.

Arao was set to take over from Gilbert Kibe who had served as the KCAA boss for two terms.

Kibe took over from Col Hilary Kioko in April 2015.

"Arao is an accomplished Aviation professional holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Aircraft engineering technology and a master's degree in business administration in Aviation, "Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia had stated.

Prior to his appointment, Arao headed the East African Community's Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (EAC-Cassoa).

The Entebbe-based Cassoa is an institution of the East African Community bloc established to promote air safety and civil aviation development.