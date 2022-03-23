Nigeria: My People Are Being Kidnapped Daily, Niger District Head Cries Out

The district head of Manta in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, Alhaji Mohammadu Labaran, has said that his subjects are being kidnapped on daily basis.

The traditional ruler made this known while speaking with our correspondent at the Internally Displaced Persons Camp (IDP) camp in Central Primary School, Gwada, Shiroro LGA.

Alhaji Mohammadu said, "Our challenges are numerous; only Allah will come to our rescue. In Manta District, there's no single village that has not been sacked. Bandits invade us almost every day and chase us out of our homes. Government should come to our aid; people are suffering."

Alhaji Mohammadu, who is also an IDP, said they had been suffering from banditry for the past eight years.