South Africa: Netflix to Launch a Five-Part Docu-Series on the Murder of South African Soccer Legend, Senzo Meyiwa

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star will premiere on Netflix on 7 April 2022. The thrilling five-part true crime documentary series delves into the beloved soccer star’s murder, sharing insight into what transpired that fateful night when Meyiwa was gunned down in what was alleged to be a botched robbery in 2014.

The series features exclusive interviews with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, as well as Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family members, who all provide an intimate look at both the life and death of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain.

Cast & Crew

Production companies: Storyscope & Real Eyes

Director: Sara Blecher

Thandi Davids, Neil Brandt & Tendeka Matatu

Synopsis: Senzo Meyiwa, beloved captain of the South African national soccer team, was shot and killed in his girlfriend - Afro Pop singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house. There were six eyewitnesses at the scene, including some of his closest friends. Yet it is only now, eight years later, that the suspects - alleged hitmen for hire - are going on trial. Were these five men involved, or was it a cover-up for something more sinister? With the backing and participation of Senzo’s family and access to investigators and key witnesses, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star aims to unpack the truth behind this high-profile murder.