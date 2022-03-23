South Africa: Netflix to Launch a Five-Part Docu-Series on the Murder of South African Soccer Legend, Senzo Meyiwa

Netflix South Africa
Senzo Meyiwa's murder reimagined through five-part docu-series
23 March 2022
Netflix South Africa (Johannesburg)

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star will premiere on Netflix on 7 April 2022. The thrilling five-part true crime documentary series delves into the beloved soccer star’s murder, sharing insight into what transpired that fateful night when Meyiwa was gunned down in what was alleged to be a botched robbery in 2014.

The series features exclusive interviews with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, as well as Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family members, who all provide an intimate look at both the life and death of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain.

Cast & Crew 

Production companies: Storyscope & Real Eyes

Director: Sara Blecher

  Thandi Davids, Neil Brandt & Tendeka Matatu

Synopsis: Senzo Meyiwa, beloved captain of the South African national soccer team, was shot and killed in his girlfriend - Afro Pop singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house. There were six eyewitnesses at the scene, including some of his closest friends. Yet it is only now, eight years later, that the suspects - alleged hitmen for hire - are going on trial. Were these five men involved,  or was it a cover-up for something more sinister? With the backing and participation of Senzo’s family and access to investigators and key witnesses, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star aims to unpack the truth behind this high-profile murder.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Netflix South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X