Nigeria: Kaduna Confirms Killing of 34, Razing of 200 Houses By Bandits

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that 34 people, including two military personnel were killed in last Sunday's attacks on communities in Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, the government also confirmed that over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attacks while vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalised.

On Sunday, terrorists, in their numbers, were said to have invaded three villages in Kaura LGA, unleashing mayhem on the villagers.

The number of deaths were initially put at 23 as at Monday, while 70 houses were said to have been burnt.

However, the statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said more corpses were recovered after search operations by security agencies.

The statement which listed names of those killed by the terrorists, said the attacks took place in four communities -Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA.

Aruwan said: "Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Governmen that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday's attack in Kaura local government area.

"According to the report, four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA. "Two military personnel were among the 34 killed, with local residents making up 32 casualties.

Aruwan said the 32 people killed are as follows:Angelina Aboi, Godiya Iliya, Peace Iliya, Stephen Emmanuel Patrick Pius, Gwamna Ishaya, Philip Joseph, Godwin Latong, Aba Chawai and Nancy Luka".

Others, according to the commissioner, include: "Sophia Luka, Hosea James, Daniel Sofa, Geoffrey Ado, Bala James Henry Dauda, Augustine Iliya

Irmiya Michael, Murna Luka, Monday Buki, Reuben Kumai Zilien Gudak, Anita Dauda Kawai, Rifkatu Dauda Kawai, Titi Bawa, Jacob Yayock, Samuel Ufui, Silas Bulus, Victor Ayuka , Jummai Yunana, Sunday Tachio and Hope Luka".

Aruwan said further that, "Seven people were injured and are receiving treatment. They are listed as: Ndau Abba, Mani Luka, Habila Sambo, Ibrahim Daniel, Julius Tachio

Rose Sunday and Sadunga Kamai.

He said one Mrs Abigail Joshua from Adan community, was still missing.

"Furthermore, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalised.

"Condemning the attack in the strongest terms, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his grief at the feedback, and sent condolences to the families of the locals killed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He prayed for the repose of their souls as he wished the injured a quick recovery", the statement said.

Aruwan said the governor also condoled the Military High Command, and the families of the military personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty during this attacks and prayed for the repose of their souls,

Aruwan said: "Going further, the Governor appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts were sustained to stabilize the area.

"The Kaduna State Government enjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence.

"Security reports revealed that criminals took advantage of the chaos to wreak havoc of their own.

"A bus was attacked by a mob in Agban, and the conductor was killed. Similarly, some places of worship were torched as tension rose in Kafanchan.

"The curfew is therefore essential to urgently stem the tide of violence.

"Government is working ceaselessly with security forces to restore normalcy to the area. Deep consultations with stakeholders are also ongoing.

"Further developments will be communicated to the public as they emerge."