Nigeria: Qatar 2022 Qualifier - We Will Make Nigerians Proud, Says Ahmed Musa

The most experienced player in the Super Eagles squad has assured Nigerians that they should expect nothing but victory over Ghana.

With more than 100 caps for the Super Eagles and two World Cup appearances on his CV, Ahmed Musa is confident enough to declare that the Eagles will fly over the Black Stars in their 2022 World Cup two-legged qualifier.

Musa also holds the distinction of having scored braces in the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

Musa came into camp on Monday and assured Nigerians of a positive outcome during the qualifiers.

He said; "What's on my mind is that I will say to my colleagues, welcome.

Like I can see in their faces that, everyone is focused and each one of us wants to be in the World Cup."

Musa, who has participated in two world cup campaigns for the Super Eagles, said the competition is the most valuable football event any players won't afford to miss.

"This is the best tournament as a player you will want to play, so we know the game is going to be very tough. At the end of 95 minutes, we are going to do all our best to make Nigerians proud."

But the Super Eagles failed to keep their promise during the last Nations Cup when they lost out to Tunisia in the Round of 16 but Musa assured that the team won't dash the hopes of Nigerians as they seek a seventh World Cup ticket.

"Like we promised that we're going to AFCON but there was a setback. So, what we are going to give to the fans to make them happy is to qualify for the World Cup. We will do all in our best to make Nigerians proud," he added.

Musa will look to win his 103rd cap for the national team since he made his debut in 2010 under Austin Eguavoen.

He has scored 16 goals.