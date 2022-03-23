Nigeria: PDP Heading for 'Death' If It 'Wishes Something Worse Than #EndSARS' for Nigeria - Presidency

"A presidential aspirant of the PDP has warned that the party would die by 2023, unless it wins the Number One position in the country. And die it would, if the party wishes the country nothing except something worse than EndSARS."

The Presidency has alleged that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is only interested in destabilising the country in order to return to power.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He made the allegations while reacting to a recent statement by the PDP addressing the alarm raised by the State Security Service (SSS) that some persons were planning to cause disorder in the country using the energy crisis as a smokescreen.

The opposition party had reacted by saying it feared that the energy crisis could trigger a nationwide agitation worse than 2020 #EndSARS protest against police brutality if not addressed immediately.

But Mr Adesina told the PDP that rather than plot and encourage "agitation worse than October 2020 EndSARS," which it (PDP) may well be conceiving, the PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country, if it ever understands such concept.

He advised the opposition to always promote the virtues of social cohesion and peaceful co-existence rather than instigating anarchy, social upheaval and disorderliness in the society.

"EndSARS signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism. PDP now wishes Nigeria something worse.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

DESTABILIZATION: PDP GIVES ITSELF AWAY

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has given itself away as being interested only in the destabilization of the country, peradventure it could then sneak its way back to power.

Less than 24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) raised alarm about sinister plots by some elements to cause disorder in the land, using the energy crisis as a smokescreen, the PDP issued a statement, saying; "Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately."

Which patriotic political party or organization ever threatens its country with anarchy, social upheaval and disorderliness, except one still smarting from its snout being yanked from the honeypot, as happened to PDP in 2015?

But we wish to remind the now tepid opposition party that it was Nigerians that gave it the boot 7 years ago, and those same Nigerians have not forgotten the travails they experienced, at a time the country was awash with money: no power, no infrastructure, insurgents ran riot round the nation, and our collective patrimony was looted blind. Those same Nigerians are not ready for another PDP misrule, not now, and perhaps not for a long time to come.

Rather than plot and encourage "agitation worse than October 2020 EndSARS," which it may well be conceiving, the PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country, if it ever understands such concept.

EndSARS signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism. PDP now wishes Nigeria something worse.

A presidential aspirant of the PDP has warned that the party would die by 2023, unless it wins the Number One position in the country. And die it would, if the party wishes the country nothing except something worse than EndSARS.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

March 22, 2022