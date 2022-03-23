Tanzania: Sat Establishes Milk Processing Factory in Mvomero

THE Sustainable Agriculture Tanzania (SAT) has, through financing from Switzerland-based Biovision Foundation, established a milk processing factory in Mvomero district, Morogoro region to add value and boost earnings for livestock keepers.

The SAT Holistic Group Limited Chief Executive Officer, Mr Alexander Wostry, said at Vihanzi village in Mvomero district that the aim of establishing the plant is to add value to milk produced in the area and enhance cooperation between livestock keepers and farmers.

"The establishment of the milk processing factory has helped to bring together livestock keepers and farmers leaving aside their differences and later on they will be made shareholders of the factory," he said.

Mr Wostry said from next month to October this year, they are working on preparing a contract for farmers and livestock keepers cooperative groups to buy shares at the factory.

On his part, the Biovision Foundation Director, Frank Eyhorn commended SAT for implementing the project that will bring together farmers and livestock keepers to recognise and depend on each other without conflicts.

"SAT has implemented the project thoroughly with intention of reconciling livestock keepers and farmers live together and help each other," he said.

He advised farmers in the District to cultivate animal feeds to help livestock keepers produce high quality animal products to make the project sustainable.

On his part, the Tanzania Dairy Board (TDB) Marketing Officer Christerbel Swai said the Six Phase Government is supporting investors and stakeholders investing in milk processing industries to add value to animal products.

She said currently there are 105 milk processing factories and 221 milk collecting centres.