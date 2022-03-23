Tanzania: Govt Devises Programme to Create More Jobs for Youth

THE government is committed to devising a strategy and develop special youths programme that will create more employment opportunities in the country.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Deputy Minister, Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment & Persons with Disability) Patrobas Katambi said the programme will involve all ministries, government institutions and private sector.

Mr Katambi was presenting the ministry's way forward after achievements registered in one-year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan leadership.

"This programme is intended to address the employment woes in the country and help to meet the target set by 2020-2025 ruling party's CCM election manifesto, which directs the government to create 8 million jobs," he said.

He added that the programme will also focus on major development projects currently being implemented by the government, whereby its execution must generate direct and indirect employment for youths.

The objective, he said, is to ensure that any internal government funds as well as funds from donors must be connected to youth's development projects since they command 55 per cent of the national labour force.

Explaining the direction of his office, Mr Katambi said that although the ministry has successfully implemented its responsibilities, the next step is to focus on research in coordinating issues of employment among youth and persons with disabilities.

He said that the government is planning to continue empowering the private sector as it employs the majority of young people.

"We have to enhance the private sector's performance by abolishing several levies and continue reducing bank's lending terms and interest rates among other initiatives.

"A total of 145.8bn/- has been allocated countrywide in all councils to support women, youth and people with disabilities, and the ministry will continue to make close follow up to ensure the released funds reaches and benefit the intended people," Mr Katambi added.

He also said that all the councils countrywide have been directed to provide loans to approximately 14,134 youths who have undergone apprenticeship programmes, for them to create self-employment. He said the government has spent 9bn/- to provide such trainings.

Katambi said the government will also continue to improve sectors that employ a good number of youths. He mentioned the leading sectors which employed many Tanzanian youths as agriculture (63.1 per cent), service sector (28.3 per cent) and industrial sector, which command 8.6 per cent.

On his part, Director General of Workers Compensation (Fund WCF) Dr John Mduma said that in enhancing the private sector, the government has reduced the rate for contributions by employers' from 1 per cent to 0.6 per cent in efforts to help workers who are exposed to hazards in the course of implementing their duties.

The reduction on the employers' luggage from 1 to 0.6 per cent, he said, was one of President Samia's efforts in ensuring that workers were benefiting from their rights.