Tanzania: CDC, Ogac Pledge Stronger Cooperation With Z'bar

MINISER for Health Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has said that his office is working hard to improve hospital laboratories and train health workers so that they can provide better services to the public.

"We are determined to improve health care," Mr Mazrui said when he met a delegate from the Office of the US Global AIDS Coordinator (OGAC) and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at his Ministry, Mnazi Mmoja.

He informed the delegation that improvement in health sector also requires training and capacity building of medical staff so that they can conduct research aimed at providing better services.

"Research is important in health because it will lead to improved health care," said the minister.

He expressed gratitude to the US health organizations for being in the forefront in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country and called for further cooperation to help Tanzania stop new HIV infections.

According to statistics from 'Zanzibar HIV/AIDS Commission (ZAC)' the prevalence is below one percent with about 7,600 people living with HIV, and that Zanzibar is on track to achieve the global targets of 95-95-95 by 2030.

This means that to diagnose 95 per cent of all HIV-positive individuals, provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 95 per cent of those diagnosed and achieve viral suppression for 95 per cent of those treated by 2030.

The minister urged the public to double their efforts to advocate for preventive measures, discourage stigma, and encourage voluntary testing among youth who sexually active.

He said construction of new ten district hospitals and one regional hospital are underway, noting that, the aim is to provide quality health services to the community.

Head of the delegation, Ms Michelle Chevalier said the aim of the OGAC and CDC visit to Zanzibar is to strengthen relations with the Isles health sector in the fight against HIV / AIDS, and improve preventive measures.

"We are happy to maintain the relations in fight against diseases including cancers in Women and children," she said.