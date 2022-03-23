Tanzania: Govt Keens to Tackle Education Challenges

ZANZIBAR First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman has reiterated the government commitment to continue collaborating with various stakeholders in addressing challenges facing the education sector.

The VP made the remark during his tour of various schools in West A and B districts including Mwanakwerekwe , Bweleo and Mtopepo where construction of new buildings is ongoing to address the problem of overcrowding in classrooms.

The government is making efforts to address problems of shortage of classrooms, desks, and science laboratories and the ratio of teachers to students as well as the shortage of learning materials, he said.

Mr Othman said that part of the IMF COVID-19 relief package has been directed to the education sector to construct new buildings and improve infrastructures so that students can learn in a more conducive environment.

"In addition to the funds from development partners, the government will also work with various stakeholders to ensure provision of quality education which is crucial in reaching the country's development goals," said the Vice President.

He also advised the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training to collaborate with other government institutions in order to have sustainable land planning for education development projects in the country.

The Minister for Education and Vocational Training Ms Lela Mohamed Mussa, informed the First VP that her Ministry has been implementing various reforms, programmes and projects aimed at improving education in the country.

She mentioned some of the programmes as a review of the primary and secondary school curriculum, construction of new schools with modern laboratories, procurement of desks and other learning materials.

She added that efforts were underway to reach a standard student-teacher ratio in the classrooms to ensure quality education.

Earlier, Head teacher of Mtopepo School 'B' Ms Bisihaba Hassan Chum said her school was facing a number of challenges including students overcrowding, shortage of toilets, science teachers and laboratories which needed to be addressed urgently.