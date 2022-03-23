Tanzania: TBs Bans Three Cosmetics Making Ingredients

Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has banned the use of three chemical ingredients in the manufacture of cosmetics because they are the cause of human infertility and cancer disease.

The Head of Registration Desk for food and cosmetic premises at TBS, Ms Moses Mbambe made the remarks recently in Dar es Salaam while briefing journalists on the management of food and cosmetic products.

Some of the banned chemical ingredients are namely Pyrithione Zinc (anti-dandruff agent) and Butylphenyl methylpropional (lilial) which may cause harm to a fetus during pregnancy and could affect fertility while Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate is linked to cancer disease.

"The banning of toxic ingredients has been effective from March 1st this year," he said.

Mr Mbambe said on cosmetics, they are continuing to monitor closely manufacturers to make sure that they meet the required standards as a way to protect consumers' health.

He said when the cosmetic products meet the TBS standards they will be allowed to enter the local market. This is aimed at protecting the health of people from using toxic products.

Mr Mbambe said further that TBS has been monitoring the importation of food and cosmetic products to make sure those with toxic products do not enter the domestic market.

He said for locally manufactured food and cosmetic products need to get the TBS standard mark of quality to make sure that they meet the required standards and safety for human use.

He said importers of food and cosmetic products are required to register themselves at TBS as well as the warehouses for which they will be keeping such consignments.

He said before certifying any imported cosmetic products, they go through the information in the label that gives details whether it meets the required standards.

"Before product registrations and enter the local market, they are first tested in the TBS laboratories to see whether they meet the required standards," he noted.