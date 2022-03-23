Malawi: Government to Stop Importing Uniforms, Food Rations for Security Agencies

Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe has said has government will no longer source uniforms for state security agencies and food rations for state security personnel from outside the country.

Gwengwe has told Parliament on Tuesday that Malawi will instead source locally made uniforms and food rations.

On food rations, Gwengwe told the no food rations will be imported, instead police officers will be given allowances to buy their food locally.

Gwengwe said this will be effected after current contracts elapse.

Speaking when he was responding to questions under Homeland Security Vote, Gwengwe said Malawi cannot continue importing food rations when the country has enough food.

"We cannot continue importing Police Uniforms, when the country has capable tailors" said Gwengwe.

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved the Homeland Security Vote which has an allocation of K12.3 Billion.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Minister Jean Sendeza said all procedures to find the suppliers of the uniforms are at an advanced stage.

Sendeza said her ministry is putting in place strong measures to ensure that all security features of the uniform materials are respected.

During the presentation of the 2022-2023 national budget, Gwengwe hinted that the country would be locally producing the uniforms for the security officers to avoid unnecessary government's over expenditure.