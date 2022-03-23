Malawi: Roads Fund Administration Suspends 6 Over Chingeni Tollgate Money

Six officers have been suspended from Roads Fund Administration on suspicion that they have swindled the Fund of K10 million which they collected from Chingeni tollgates in Ntcheu.

They allegedly were issuing duplicate receipts to motorists at Chingeni.

Spokesperson for the Fund, Masauko Ngwaluko said the exact amount stolen is yet to be verified.

Ngwaluko has refuted reports that K25 million has been stolen saying Malawians will be communicated once it finished making the calculations.

According to Ngwaluko, the investigation is under way and if found that they have contravened the condition of the services they will be summoned.

However, some people on social media platforms have been asking the authorities to arrest the suspects as investigations are going on as there are fears they might run away.