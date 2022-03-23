Malawi: Uladi Mussa Applies for Bail Pending Appeal On Passportgate

Former Homeland Security Minister Uladi Mussa who is serving a five year jail term after his conviction on fraudulently aiding foreign nationals acquire Malawi passports, was in court in Lilongwe on Tuesday to apply for bail pending appeal.

Uladi Mussa, once a very influential and powerful politician in UDF, People's Party and Democratic Progressive Party led governments has applied for the bail after financial services business mogul, Thomson Mpinganjira, was successfully granted bail pending appeal on a different case.

According to the court documents, Mussa, through his lawyer, Chancy Gondwe, bases his arguments on the delays to process his appeal as the main factor for the bail application.

In 2020, Justice Chifundo Kachale convicted and sentenced Mussa and two others to five years Imprisonment with Hard Labour.

Currently, former Justice Minister Ralph Kasambara and business tycoon, Mpinganjira are on bail pending their appeals.