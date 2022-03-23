Tanzania Registers First Fishing Vessel

TANZANIA will for the first time start reaping from its Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) after launching a large fishing vessel registered in the country.

Speaking at a launching ceremony held in Dar es Salaam on Monday evening, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki said under the deal, licensing revenue will be $400,000 (approximately 927.6m/-) annually After being registered in the country, the Pacific Star fishing vessel, owned by Spanish based Albacora family company, will be sailing under a Tanzanian flag.

At the event attended by officials from both Mainland and Isles, the Minister said other benefits of the concluded deal was that Tanzania will get a portion of 300 tonnes of targeted tuna fish and other related species amounting to 100 tonnes per year.

Albacora, which will operate in the country under subsidiary company Pemba Tuna Limited, plans to build a fishing processing factory in the near future, Mr Ndaki said, adding that the move will give more employment opportunities to Tanzanians.

"Each year, Tanzanian sailors will be trained by the company and service providers will get tenders as well," he added.

On his part, Minister in charge of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Suleiman Masoud Makame said the vessel with a gross tonnage of 4164 will provide great opportunities and experience to Tanzanian sailors.

He said the country has no qualified fishing sailors but since the vessel will do both fishing and navigation; "the country has a good number of specialized navigators who can be employed directly."

Deputy Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Abdallah Ulega said the vessel can fish up to over 2,000 tonnes per single trip, saying the installation of processing plants in the country is the ministry's main target.

Chairperson of Bunge's Parliamentary Committee responsible for Agriculture, Livestock and Water, Dr Christine Ishengoma said she was satisfied by the move which will help the country to explore more opportunities in the industry.

Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Rashid Tamatamah said one of key strategies of both Mainland and Isles ministries was to attract investors in order to explore more opportunities in the deep sea.

He said the arrival of the vessel was just a beginning and many more are expected, thanks to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's abroad trips which trumpet blue economy opportunities in Tanzania.

Albacora representative Imanol Loinaz said the company has injected around $24m and said the vessel's crew was composed of 11 Spaniards and the rest were Africans.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the Pacific Star was built in 1990 and it is currently sailing under the flag of Tanzania.

Its carrying capacity is 1905t DWT and her current draught is reported to be 7 meters. It has length overall (LOA) of 105 meters and her width is 16.8 meters.