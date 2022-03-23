Mauritius: Prime Minister Takes Stock of the Situation At Canal Dayot Following Heavy Rains

22 March 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, effected, this afternoon, a site visit at Canal Dayot, with the aim of taking stock of the situation following the recent heavy rains on 13 March 2022.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo; the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Hurreeram; the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mrs Marie Christiane Dorine Chukowry; and other personalities were also present for the site visit.

In a statement following the visit, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that, despite infrastructural works already carried out at Canal Dayot, some upgrades have to be brought about which will enable better management of heavy rains in the future. He pointed out that, unlike in the past, no major problems were recorded following the recent heavy rains.

The Prime Minister also conceded that, as heavy rains can now cause more damage in less time, additional infrastructural works have to be undertaken so as to ensure the safety of the population by preventing water accumulation.

Speaking about drainage projects announced in the last budget, Mr Jugnauth indicated that they are on the right track despite the COVID-19 pandemic and bad weather situations. All investment being made in national infrastructure projects, he observed, aim at enabling the country to be more resilient to natural calamities it currently faces.

Furthermore, he deplored that, despite Mauritius being among the less polluting countries, the country has to face the adverse effects of climatic change. He thus appealed to other countries to implement mitigating measures to face the adverse effects of climatic change.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X