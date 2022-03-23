Mauritius: Prime Minister Takes Stock of the Situation At Canal Dayot Following Heavy Rains

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, effected, this afternoon, a site visit at Canal Dayot, with the aim of taking stock of the situation following the recent heavy rains on 13 March 2022.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo; the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Hurreeram; the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mrs Marie Christiane Dorine Chukowry; and other personalities were also present for the site visit.

In a statement following the visit, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that, despite infrastructural works already carried out at Canal Dayot, some upgrades have to be brought about which will enable better management of heavy rains in the future. He pointed out that, unlike in the past, no major problems were recorded following the recent heavy rains.

The Prime Minister also conceded that, as heavy rains can now cause more damage in less time, additional infrastructural works have to be undertaken so as to ensure the safety of the population by preventing water accumulation.

Speaking about drainage projects announced in the last budget, Mr Jugnauth indicated that they are on the right track despite the COVID-19 pandemic and bad weather situations. All investment being made in national infrastructure projects, he observed, aim at enabling the country to be more resilient to natural calamities it currently faces.

Furthermore, he deplored that, despite Mauritius being among the less polluting countries, the country has to face the adverse effects of climatic change. He thus appealed to other countries to implement mitigating measures to face the adverse effects of climatic change.