Sudan: Photojournalist Covering Yesterday's Marches of the Millions Severely Injured By Sudanese Security Forces

Khartoum — A photojournalist for Ayin Network was seriously wounded by live ammunition in the vicinity of the Republican Palace in central Khartoum during his coverage of yesterday's Marches of the Millions. Security forces shot him four times after which the journalist required emergency treatment in the hospital, but his condition is now stable.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page yesterday, the Ayin Network said that the photojournalist was shot with four bullets, one in the chest, two in the leg, and another in the foot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition is now stable.

In its statement, the network condemned the repeated attacks by security forces on journalists and citizens.

The network pointed out that many parties interested in freedom of the press and media in the country have observed that journalists covering the demonstrations live, in the field, are facing systematic violence with direct attacks, harassment, and confiscation of journalistic equipment such as cameras and others tools.

In addition, journalists announced the disappearance of their colleague Azzam El Haber Youssef Nour El Daem on Saturday evening, under mysterious circumstances.

Friends of the journalist said that his phones were switched off, and they were unable to secure any contact with him. The journalist's vehicle was found near the Omdurman Iron Bridge, but the journalist's destination remains unknown.

Activists on social media launched a hashtag titled "Soldier of Thieves" to show the security forces' abuses.

173 injuries were recorded during yesterday's Marches of the Millions.