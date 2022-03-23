Kenya: Shamas Sack Players, Coach Involved in Championship Referee Attack

Nairobi — Shamas Rugby Foundation has sacked three players and a coach who were involved in the unsportsmanlike attack on a match official during their Championship play-off final against Catholic Monks over the weekend.

In a statement, Shamas said that the Kang'ethe twins of James and Joseph, Julian Owino as well as coach Stephan Ottou will have their contracts terminated.

The four are said to have attacked the centre referee during their Championship play-off final which they lost 9-5 to Monks who went on to earn promotion to the Kenya Cup.

"SRF's culture does not in any way promote or tolerate such behaviours," a statement from Shamas stated.

This comes even as the Kenya Rugby Union opened disciplinary proceedings on the club after the incident on Saturday.

"The disciplinary hearings have taken place on the afternoon of Tuesday and have since been concluded. The Kenya Rugby Union will communicate the ruling and way forward by COB on Friday 25 March as more time is needed due to the gravity of the matter," a statement from Union Secretary Ian Mugambi said.

The incident drew the ire of fans across social media, with the Kenya Rugby Referees Association hugely condemning the attack on one of their own.