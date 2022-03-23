Liberia: PUL Appoints Nat'l Media Council Members

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has named members of its National Media Council. The National Media Council is a self-regulatory body of the Press Union of Liberia.

The nine members are nominated from constituent bodies representing the media, the Legislature, National Civil Society Council of Liberia, Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia, the Academia and the media at large.

Those appointed are: Mrs. Roseline Toweh, Mr. Othello Tarbah, Atty. Oscar Bloh, Rev. Jackson T. M. Jallah, Mr. Euriah Togar, Mr. Lawrence Yealue,Cllr. Jeddi Armah , Dr. Mory Sumaworo, and Mrs. Loretta Pope Kai

The Council is to mediate complaints arising from the public against Journalists as well as complaints from journalists against Stakeholders.

According to a PUL release, the council will also periodically review the conduct of the media and members of the Press Union of Liberia in line with the Code of Ethics of the Union.

PUL's President Charles B. Coffey has congratulated those appointed and assured them of the Union's full support and cooperation.