Tunisia: Jerandi, Pakistan's Qureshi Discuss Bilateral Relations, Stepped-Up Islamic Joint Action

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Aborad Othman Jerandi met with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi as he attended the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) convened by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on March 22-23 in Islamabad.

The talk turned on bilateral relations and ways to take them to a higher level ahead of forthcoming events, notably the Joint Commission meeting, reads a Foreign Ministry press release.

The FMs stressed the need to properly prepare these events and finalise draft agreements, mainly the preferential trade agremment, as early as possible.

Current regional issues, including the ones on the agenda of the 48th Session of the CFM, were discussed along with the latest international developments and their fallouts on Islamic countries.

The two officials said there is need to rationalise the OIC action in a bid to boost Islamic joint action. This in addition to increasing cooperation among OIC members, mainly in relation to economy and development, in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which demonstrated the importance of international solidarity.

The Pakistani FM commended President Kais Saied's role and support for the security and stability of North African countries. He also hailed Tunisia's convening role during its UN Security Council term and its efforts to defend regional issues and regional and international peace and security.