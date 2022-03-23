Tunisia: Jerandi, Pakistan's Qureshi Discuss Bilateral Relations, Stepped-Up Islamic Joint Action

22 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Aborad Othman Jerandi met with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi as he attended the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) convened by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on March 22-23 in Islamabad.

The talk turned on bilateral relations and ways to take them to a higher level ahead of forthcoming events, notably the Joint Commission meeting, reads a Foreign Ministry press release.

The FMs stressed the need to properly prepare these events and finalise draft agreements, mainly the preferential trade agremment, as early as possible.

Current regional issues, including the ones on the agenda of the 48th Session of the CFM, were discussed along with the latest international developments and their fallouts on Islamic countries.

The two officials said there is need to rationalise the OIC action in a bid to boost Islamic joint action. This in addition to increasing cooperation among OIC members, mainly in relation to economy and development, in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which demonstrated the importance of international solidarity.

The Pakistani FM commended President Kais Saied's role and support for the security and stability of North African countries. He also hailed Tunisia's convening role during its UN Security Council term and its efforts to defend regional issues and regional and international peace and security.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X