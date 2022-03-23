Somalia: Defense Minister Pays Visit to Qatar

22 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha (QNA) - HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met separately on Monday with HE Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Somalia Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur; HE Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev; HE Chairperson of Electronica Domitilla Benigni, on the sidelines of Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2022).

The meetings discussed issues of mutual concern, and reviewed aspects of cooperation and means of promoting and developing them.

A number of high-ranking officers of Qatar Armed Forces attended the meetings.

