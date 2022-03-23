Namibian Independence Day

document

On behalf of the Government and the people of the United States of America, I congratulate the Namibian people as you celebrate 32 years of independence.

The United States and Namibia share an enduring commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and good governance. Our strong partnership promoting the health of our citizens underpins our cooperation to combat the ongoing challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In the coming year, we hope to expand our bilateral ties in priority areas such as the climate crisis, green economic growth, and increased commerce and trade. As we build a stronger bilateral relationship, we are committed to partnering with Namibia to combat the greatest challenges of our time for the benefit of both our peoples.

I send best wishes for peace, prosperity, and a joyous Independence Day.