Egypt FM, Kyrgyz Counterpart Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed on Tuesday 22/3/2022 with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev ways of boosting bilateral ties.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is currently being held in Islamabad.

On his Twitter account, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said that the two ministers exchanged viewpoints on a host of regional and international issues of mutual interest.