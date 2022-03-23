Egypt FM, Kyrgyz Counterpart Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed on Tuesday 22/3/2022 with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev ways of boosting bilateral ties.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is currently being held in Islamabad.

On his Twitter account, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said that the two ministers exchanged viewpoints on a host of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X