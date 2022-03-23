Egypt's First Lady Entissar El-Sisi Calls Mothers 'Warrior' On Mother's Day

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

On Mother's Day, First Lady Entissar el-Sisi greeted Egyptian mothers in a Facebook post on Monday 21/3/2022, calling her a "warrior."

"On her day, I greet all our mothers. Despite all challenges, the Egyptian mother remains a role model as a heroine and a warrior of her family. A salute of pride and appreciation to every mother, the first teacher of morals and principles, the ideal, and the beacon of love and kindness," the first lady said.

Mother's Day is a significant day in Egypt, with the T.V. and radio dedicating segments to mothers and companies making offers. The state organizes an "ideal mother" competition, and the ceremony is usually held on Mother's Day to give the awards to the winning mothers.

