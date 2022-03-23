Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Monday 21/3/2022 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates' Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Sharm El-Sheikh, where they held talks in the presence of the delegations of the two countries.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that President El-Sisi welcomed his brother, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in his second country, Egypt, stressing Egypt's pride in the historic ties that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples.

President El-Sisi underscored Egypt's keenness to further strengthen cooperation with the UAE in various fields and to intensify the convening of periodic meetings between senior officials of the two countries, as part of their close coordination on the successive developments in the world and the region.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm reception he received from President El-Sisi, lauding the sincere and close fraternal Egyptian-Emirati relations.

His Highness emphasized that his current visit to Egypt comes as a continuation of the historic and outstanding relations that bind the two countries' governments and peoples, as well as their common destiny and future. He added that his visit also comes to bolster bonds of bilateral cooperation at all levels.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi commended Egypt's pivotal and robust role as a cornerstone for security and stability in the region, in addition to its valued efforts to promote joint Arab action at all levels.

His Highness also praised the remarkable progress in Egyptian-Emirati relations in the political, economic, developmental as well as other fields, reiterating their joint commitment to further advance and strengthen these relations.

The Spokesman stated that the meeting tackled frameworks and prospects for joint cooperation between Egypt and the UAE.

The two sides expressed satisfaction regarding the level of cooperation and coordination between their countries. They also underlined the importance of supporting and strengthening cooperation for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples, particularly in the economic and investment fields, by leveraging all available opportunities to enhance integration.

The talks also dealt with a number of the most prominent dossiers on the regional and international arenas, with discussions reflecting a mutual understanding between the two sides regarding ways to deal with these files.

In this context, the two sides agreed to maximize Egyptian-Emirati cooperation and coordination in order to develop the joint Arab action system, which would help protect Arab national security and enhance Arab capabilities to address the challenges facing the region and the growing threats to regional security.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's commitment to its firm position towards the security of the Gulf, rejecting any practices that seek to destabilize it.