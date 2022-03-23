Egypt: The 56th Ordinary Session of the Arab Health Ministers Council

The League of Arab States represented by the Department of Health and Humanitarian Aid - the Technical Secretariat of the Arab Health Ministers Council will hold, on March 23-24, 2022, the proceedings of the 56th Ordinary Session of the Arab Health Ministers Council and its Executive Office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, under the chairmanship of Algeria.

The People's Democratic Republic of Algeria will receive the presidency of this session from the Republic of Tunisia, and the Arab Republic of Egypt will chair the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Health Ministers.

Issues of Discussion

This session is of great importance in view of the pivotal issues that it will address, foremost of which are new developments and the response of member states in addressing the emerging "Corona" virus (Covid-19), as well as the report and recommendations of the advisory technical committees emanating from the Council.

The session will, also, review the activities of the Technical Secretariat of the Arab Health Ministers Council concerning the two regular sessions of the Council No. (54) March 2021 and No. (56) March 2022.

Agenda

The agenda of this session includes submitting strategic issues to be approved by the Council, namely: the draft Arab strategy for unifying the procedures for registering and approving vaccinations and their use within the Arab countries for which a decision was taken by the Economic and Social Council, and the draft Arab strategy for obtaining vaccines (Covid-19) and unifying the efforts made to ensure the provision and equitable distribution of vaccines to the Arab countries.

The Minister of Health of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania is scheduled to deliver the unified speech of the Council of Arab Health Ministers before the General Assembly of the World Health Organization in Geneva in May 2022.

The council will also discuss topics of unifying Arab efforts to combat drugs, activating the meeting of the supreme Arab bodies for medicine and food, in addition to the permanent topics on the council's agenda that will also be discussed, namely: the Arab Center for the Authoring and Translation of Health Sciences, the Arab Fund for Health Development, as well as the legal status of the Arab Council of Specializations Health in light of the decisions issued by the Economic and Social Council and its subordination to the Council of Arab Health Ministers.

The council will, further, discuss the initiative to establish an Arab Center for Epidemic Control and the Arab Center for Health and Laboratory Research, in addition to the proposal of the Ministry of Health and Population of the Arab Republic of Egypt regarding the establishment of the Arab Drug Agency.

Concerning the Arab international cooperation, the Council will discuss the issue of Arab-American cooperation in the health field, within the framework of activating the memorandum of understanding signed between the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and the US State Department, with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Health and Human Services in the United States of America via video conference technology.

Awards

The Arab Doctor Award for the year 2022 will be announced, where the winning doctors will be honored, and the successful health experiences of Arab member states will be reviewed.