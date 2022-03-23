Gambia: 72 Percent of Compound Owners Do Not Pay Rates - Lowe

Rohey Malick Lowe, the mayoress of Banjul City Council has said that 72 percent of compound owners in Banjul are not paying their rates to the council, noting that this is affecting the council in the implementation of its developmental programmes in the city.

She made these remarks during her town hall meeting held at Mosque Road in Banjul on Saturday.

She added that the council also lacks the autonomy to approve its own budget and appoint its own staff.

She pointed out that there is no collaboration between the council and institutions including business establishments in the city, saying this remains a major challenge for council to effectively and successfully implement its developmental programmes.

She highlighted the need for all institutions in the city (both public and private institutions) to help employ Banjulians.

Mayoress Lowe also said that council does not receive subvention from government even though by law 25% of council's budget should come from government.

"Council car park revenue goes to The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and billboards to National Road Authority (NRA)," she stated, adding that lack of powers for valuation of properties also affect council's generation of its own revenue that support its development plan.

Mayoress Lowe also indicated that there is lack of collaboration from MPs to help council implement laws as a local government authority.