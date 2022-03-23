Gambia: Aspirant NAM Promises to Address Kibri Water Shortage in 2 Months

22 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

CRR — Gibbi Dem, an aspiring National Assembly Member (NAM) under the ticket of Citizen Alliance has promised to solve Kibiri water shortage after two months of his election.

With over a thousand inhabitants, Kibiri has been grappling with both shortage of potable water and inadequate supply for over 50 years.

The community's herds of cattle and other animals such as horses, donkeys, sheep and goats have not also been spared the current predicament as some of the animals are dying due to lack of drinking water.

The community has a 50 meter deep open well where women use raw energy to draw water daily.

Dem, who will be vying for Sami Constituency seat said he sympathises with the community and urged them to vote for him to ensure their challenge becomes a thing of the past.

Dem, a teacher by profession noted that he deems it necessary to join the political arena to bring rapid development including agriculture, education, health, electricity and infrastructure among others to his people.

"I will be the first MP to have an office in Sami District and only travel to Kombo when there are sittings at the National Assembly," he promised.

He also expressed his readiness to empower youth and women of his district with job opportunities.

Sami is among the poorest districts in the country as well as the least developed with only two communities within the entire district benefiting from electricity supply.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X