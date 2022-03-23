Gambia: Aspirant NAM Promises to Address Kibri Water Shortage in 2 Months

CRR — Gibbi Dem, an aspiring National Assembly Member (NAM) under the ticket of Citizen Alliance has promised to solve Kibiri water shortage after two months of his election.

With over a thousand inhabitants, Kibiri has been grappling with both shortage of potable water and inadequate supply for over 50 years.

The community's herds of cattle and other animals such as horses, donkeys, sheep and goats have not also been spared the current predicament as some of the animals are dying due to lack of drinking water.

The community has a 50 meter deep open well where women use raw energy to draw water daily.

Dem, who will be vying for Sami Constituency seat said he sympathises with the community and urged them to vote for him to ensure their challenge becomes a thing of the past.

Dem, a teacher by profession noted that he deems it necessary to join the political arena to bring rapid development including agriculture, education, health, electricity and infrastructure among others to his people.

"I will be the first MP to have an office in Sami District and only travel to Kombo when there are sittings at the National Assembly," he promised.

He also expressed his readiness to empower youth and women of his district with job opportunities.

Sami is among the poorest districts in the country as well as the least developed with only two communities within the entire district benefiting from electricity supply.