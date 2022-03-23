Gambia: 'NDP Priotises Efficient Civil Service'

The director of Personnel Management Division (PMD) at Personnel Management Office (PMO) says that National Development Plan (NDP) 2018-2021 priotises efficient civil service.

Ousainou Barrow made this comment in a recent exclusive interview with the Information Officer at PMO and seized the opportunity to highlight issues pertaining to operations and functions of his unit. He noted that the relevant critical enabler in the NDP goal is to ensure a public sector that is efficient and responsive to the country's needs.

Further commenting on operations and functions of his unit, Mr. Barrow cited recruitment of personnel into the public service and making sure the right personnel are appointed in the right positions with the right discipline and orientation among others.

According to him, his unit also deals with matters relating to sanctions where it is necessary, process and facilitate promotions, postings or redeployment, retirement, incentives, petitions for civil servants. The unit also represents the PS-PMO at PSC sittings regarding personnel matters.

He described the relationship between his unit and Public Service Commission (PSC) as crucial, adding that his unit is the technical arm of the PSC that offers advice on technical issues and staffing matters.

He stated that his unit has recently developed a recruitment policy, which seeks to provide a clear framework, structure and standards for an efficient and effective recruitment of personnel to the Civil Service.

He further added that the objectives of the policy are among others, to guide human resource practices in recruitment, set out standards meant to ensure consistency, promote fairness and transparency in the process of attracting a competent work force as well as defining responsibilities and accountabilities of all authorities involved in the recruitment process.

"The policy aimed to attract and retain a diverse workforce, ensure that recruitment and selection processes are efficient and fair and also set standards of best recruitment practices and ensure adherence.