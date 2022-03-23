Gambia: Gamtel Warns Against Vandalising Its Fibre Optic Cables

22 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Telecommunications Company (GAMTERL) Ltd. has warned "unscrupulous person" vandalising its fibre optic cables to desist from such act. The national telecommunication provider stated that severity of the fibre optic cable cut has caused network disruption and service interruption to the inconvenience of customers including mobile operators, banks, businesses, public offices and home users.

The full text of the press release reads below:

Gambia Telecommunications Company (GAMTEL) Limited wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that unscrupulous person with malice and criminal intent are vandalising the Company's FIBRE OPTIC CABLES.

The severity of the Fibre Optic Cable cut has caused network disruption and service interruption to the huge inconvenience of customers including mobile operators, banks, businesses, public offices and home users. This has also resulted in huge maintenance cost and significant loss of productivity for the Company.

By this Press Release, GAMTEL hereby solicits the support and cooperation of the General Public to report any act of vandalism they are aware of. Those engaged in the act of vandalising fibre optic cables are warned to desist from this act and any person found wanting shall face the full force of law.

GAMTEL, THE NATION TELECOMMUNICATION (PROVIDER REEWMI NYO KO MOOM)

Madikay Njie

Public Relations Officer

Gamtel

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X