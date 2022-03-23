Gambia: Gamtel Warns Against Vandalising Its Fibre Optic Cables

The Gambia Telecommunications Company (GAMTERL) Ltd. has warned "unscrupulous person" vandalising its fibre optic cables to desist from such act. The national telecommunication provider stated that severity of the fibre optic cable cut has caused network disruption and service interruption to the inconvenience of customers including mobile operators, banks, businesses, public offices and home users.

The full text of the press release reads below:

Gambia Telecommunications Company (GAMTEL) Limited wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that unscrupulous person with malice and criminal intent are vandalising the Company's FIBRE OPTIC CABLES.

The severity of the Fibre Optic Cable cut has caused network disruption and service interruption to the huge inconvenience of customers including mobile operators, banks, businesses, public offices and home users. This has also resulted in huge maintenance cost and significant loss of productivity for the Company.

By this Press Release, GAMTEL hereby solicits the support and cooperation of the General Public to report any act of vandalism they are aware of. Those engaged in the act of vandalising fibre optic cables are warned to desist from this act and any person found wanting shall face the full force of law.

GAMTEL, THE NATION TELECOMMUNICATION (PROVIDER REEWMI NYO KO MOOM)

Madikay Njie

Public Relations Officer

Gamtel