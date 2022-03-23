Somalia: Somali Defense Minister Holds Meeting With Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Khalid Bin Mohammad Al Attiyah and Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

22 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Defence Minister, Abdikadir Mohamed Nuur who is on a working visit in Doha, Qatar held talks with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah.

They discussed strengthening cooperation between the 2 nations in the area of defence and security.

The defence minister thanked the Qatar government for the welcome are accorded him.

Somalia and Qatar enjoy a strong bilateral relations since the incumbent regime took over the mantle of power in 2017.

Qatar has provided developmental support to the Horn of Africa Nation in various areas including financing infrastructure and humanitarian aid and paying the salaries of the Somali National Army forces.

