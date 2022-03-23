Somalia: Leaders Mourn Passing of Prominent Cleric Sheikh Shariff Sheikh Muhudiin

22 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Messages of condolences are pouring in from across the country, mourning the death of renowned Sheikh Sheikh Shariff Sheikh Muhyadin who died in Mogadishu Tuesday morning.

"I extend my condolences to his family and the Somali people at large on the passing of Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Muhyadin in Mogadishu may God have mercy on him," Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said in a Facebook post.

He added "I pray to God Almighty to grant him Paradise, and to give patience and faith to his family, friends and the Somali people,"

Sheikh Shariff Sheikh Muhudiin who was a religious leader died in Mogadishu on Monday morning aged 90.

Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Muhyadin was a respected religious leader and died of kidney failure according to close relatives.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo said he was saddened by Sheikhs' passing, describing the late Sheikh as a pillar of the Somali Ulema who dedicated his time to spreading the religion.

"My condolences to the family, relatives and the Somali people at large on the passing of Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Muhyadin Eli. He was one of the pillars of the Somali Ulema who dedicated their time and lives to spreading the religion, awakening and educating the Somali people." president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo said.

In his condolence message, former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud described Sheikh as a peacemaker.

"I send my deepest condolences to the nation, family and friends of Sheikh Sharif. He will be remembered for his long-term efforts to spread Islam," former president Sheikh Sharif said in a statement.

