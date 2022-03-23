Tunisia: U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security Expected Wednesday in Tunis

22 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya is expected Wednesday in Tunis as part of a tour on March 21-30 which also includes Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

She is set to meet with senior government officials "to discuss inclusive political and economic reforms, protecting human rights, and the integral role civil society plays in a strong democracy," the US Departement of State said in a press release.

"During her meetings, the Under Secretary will also discuss bilateral and regional issues and the economic challenges that Tunisia is facing as a result of Russian aggression against its neighbour," further reads the press release .

Zeya will also meet with human rights defenders, organised labour leaders, and other Tunisian civil society representatives to hear their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities confronting Tunisia.

