Tunisia: House Price Index Up 6.2 Percent in Q4 2021 Year-On-Year - INS

Tunis/Tunisia — The house price index went up by 6.2% in the 4th quarter of 2021, year-on-year, after the increase in prices of building land by 9.6%, prices of apartments by 1.3% and those of houses by 2.1%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said Tuesday.

The real estate price index saw an increase of 0.6% in the 4th quarter of 2021, compared to the 3rd quarter of the same year, due to a rise in in prices of apartments by 0.9% and prices of villas by 5.7%. The prices of building land fell slightly (-0.4%) for the first time since the second quarter of 2020, according to the quarterly report of the INS on "the house price index in the 4th quarter of 2021".

The volume of transactions in the 4th quarter of 2021 continued its downward trend recorded since the 2nd quarter, dropping 6.9% from 7.6% the previous quarter.

This decline in sales results mainly from the 8.5% decrease observed in lands and to a lesser extent, apartments with a rate of 1.6%.

House transactions remained stable.