Tunisia: Police Use Violence to Disperse INLUCC Sit-Inners - Legal Adviser

22 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Police used violence to break up a sit-in protest which the National Anti-Corruption Authority staff resumed on Monday evening outside the Palace of Carthage, said INLUCC legal adviser Asma Arfaoui.

She told TAP police detained and assaulted a sit-inner for having "filmed violence against INLUCC staff."

The anti-corruption agency staff resumed their sit-in on Monday evening outside the Palace of Carthage to protest against the inaction of decision-makers.

This is the third sit-in staged by staff members near the Palace of Carthage to demand the regularisation of their professional situation, especially as their employment contracts expired late December.

INLUCC Secretary General Anouar Ben Hassen was dismissed last August 20 under a presidential decree. Police evacuated and closed the headquarters of the authority on the same day.

