Ghana: Consolidated Bank Ghana to Deepen Relationship With KNUST

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has pledged to deepen its relationship with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology for the growth of the two institutions.

Presenting 50 new branded CBG laptops on behalf of the bank to the university, Director of Retail and Business Banking at CBG, Emmanuel Nikoi, said "The management of the bank wants to assure you that beyond the laptops, we have also made room for internships and employment opportunities for brilliant students. On behalf of the Managing Director, Daniel Wilson Addo, board and entire executives, we want to thank the university for their warmth and we hope to continue to be in partnership," he added.

The donation was in response to the university's request for "Support One Needy Student with One Laptop" (SONSOL) Project introduced recently.

The gesture follows an initial donation of 50 laptops in 2021 to KNUST during which the bank promised to honour a four-year promise of 50 laptops each year, to make available a total of 200 laptops for the university.

"To help needy but brilliant students, we promised 50 laptops every year. Last year we started and this year also, we are here to do the needful. To honour the agreement, we have brought 50, making 100 laptops. We are committed to bring the others, 50 in 2023 and the last 50 in 2024 to bring the total to 200. Also, we are presenting a multi-purpose printer for the school for the seamless printing of ID cards for staff and students".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Vice-Chancellor of the KNUST, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, who received the items on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to Consolidated Bank for the kind gesture.

"A promise they say is like a debt and having you here to honour your promise is beautiful. You started last year and this year you didn't disappoint. We are very delighted to have you. We believe that the subsequent years we will see you again. We have a noble duty as a university to raise great leaders and we believe this function of equipping them is very key to the agenda. We see this function as something we cannot do on our own so we believe in partnership to ensure we fulfil this mandate," she said.

"When COVID struck in 2020, we had to adopt the blended form of learning but the issue was the means to get students laptops for the online bit. We shared this initiative with CBG and we are very happy that CBG listened to our plea. It is refreshing that we are not alone in this responsibility. This encourages us and strengthens us to do more," Prof. Dickson, stressed.

She said "We are very grateful for these customised CBG laptops. We are also thankful for the multi-purpose printer to help us with printing. This means a great deal to us as a university. We want to assure you that we do not take this kindness lightly at all. KNUST will remain forever grateful to the Management of CBG. We hope that this will serve as a motivation to other institutions to support this initiative. Thank you for leading the way. We are very grateful."