Ghana: Special Football Trials Launched

22 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Emmanuel Asante

A special football trials for U-15 to U-25 organised by the Soccer Scouting Agency (SSA), was launched last Friday in Accra.

According to the organisers, the trials will kick start in April with participants expected to register through short code *380*40#.

It will be held in all 16 regions of the country.

According to the Director the Agency, Mr. Stephen Akwowe, the exercise was aimed at helping the young passionate footballers off the streets to earn a living in football.

It will be under the tutelage of Coach Karim Zito, Coach J.E.A Sarpong and Coach Eric Bekoeand be assisted by former FC Porto Coach, Ricardo Manuel Marques as the Technical Director.

"Coach Ricardo Manuel Marques, formerly of FC Porto and Shanghai Shenzhen in China will be in Ghana to watch and select players who are fit and be given chance to embark in trials in Europe."

The 40-year old Portuguese Coach holds UEFA License and Master's Degree in Physical Education.

