Ghana/Nigeria: WCQ 2022 - Bonke Replaces Ndidi in Nigeria Squad

22 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

FC Lorient star Innocent Bonke has replaced Wilfred Ndidi in the Nigeria squad ahead of their two crucial matches against Ghana.

The France-based midfielder has been included the Super Eagles squad which will face the Black Stars in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Bonke has been drafted into Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen's squad for the matches billed for Kumasi, Ghana on March 25 and Abuja, Nigeria on March 29.

The Super Eagles' official Twitter account issued the following statement.

"Camp update: Innocent Bonke has been called up as a replacement for injured Ndidi for the World Cup qualifying games against Ghana. Get well quick Wilf," a statement read.

Ndidi, who is on the books of English side Leicester City, sustained a knee injury in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to Rennes in a UEFA Europa Conference League match.

Bonke has made seven appearances in the French Ligue 1 for Liorent thus far this season having joined the club from Swedish champions Malmo in January this year.

The 26-year-old made his debut for Nigeria in September 2021 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde, a 2-1 away victory for the Super Eagles.

He started and played the whole match and he currently has two caps for the Super Eagles. - africanfootball.com

