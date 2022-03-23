Ghana: Otto Addo - Black Stars Committed to Qatar 2022 Qualification

The Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo,has underscored the technical and management teams' as well as the playing of the Black Stars commitment towards qualification to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 21 to December 18, 2022.

According to him, his technical team was very confident in the players selected for the two-legged play-off against Nigeria.

He said this in a video posted by the FA hours after a scheduled address on the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) app failed.

It was Addo's first interaction with the media after his appointment as Black Stars Head Coach.

Barely four days to the first leg encounter slated for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, was the FA yet to release the official squad list for the crunch tie, leaving room for media speculations over players invited.

But that notwithstanding, the new boss Otto Addo admitted the enormity of the task which he confessed will not be an easy one for the two occasion.

"We're a few days away from playing our crucial match against our rivals Nigeria. We all expect Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but that won't be easy as we need to do our best to make it to this tournament.

He said "the players, technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task. We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for the upcoming World Cup. It is a huge task which we are committed to achieving."

He said matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players; we believe in our strategies and the unflinching support of Ghanaians as we go into these matches. We are Ghana and we have what it takes to come out victorious," he said.

In a similar post, the team's Technical Advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, saidGhana has the quality, desire, and hunger" to get the right results.

According to him,"It is our aim to qualify for the World Cup, and we have a duty to make that dream a reality."

The Black Stars will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday before the second leg tie at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday.