Ghana: Kotoko Escape Eleven Wonders Threat With Draw

A controversially disallowed goal by Eleven Wonder's Abrahim Laar left Asante Kotoko unscathed and their lead intact as the two sides battled to a goalless draw encounter at the Ohene Ameyaw Park yesterday in a delayed Ghana Premier League (GPL) match week 21 fixture.

On the stroke of the 30th minute mark, Wonders thought they had drawn first blood from a well-taken goal by Laar but surprisingly the assistant referee one Frederick Danful, adjudged Laar to have been in an offside position despite a Kotoko player clearly on the goal line as his strike flew in.

A mild protest from the homeside did not get the decision overturned.

It started when a corner-kick to Wonders created a goal-mouth melee in the Kotoko box.

Sumaila Moro picked the ball and lofted a delicate ball that was nodded powerfully by Tetteh Nortey but it received a timely response from Kotoko goalie, Kwame Baah only for an unmarked Laar to smash it home.

But before he could be mobbed by teammates and jubilations erupt, the goal was called for offside.

Up until that point, Wonders had Kotoko on the back foot even though the Porcupines showed glitters of the brilliance that had them leading the standings.

In one instance, left-back, Imoro Ibrahim who was the chief instigator of the Kotoko's attacks hit a free-kick that nearly troubled Wonders goalie, Joseph Baah but the sticky situation was resolved by the homeside.

The threat of Kotoko's Cameroonian danger man Franck Etouga and playmaker, Richmond Lamptey was neutralised making it difficult for visitors to find their creative rhythm.

In the second-half, the homeside maintained their high spirits, despite Kotoko nearly catching them off guard through Lamptey. He unleashed one of his trademark strikes which flew through bodies but Baah stood his ground to rescue the moment.

The late stages was the home side's turn to seek the winner. They threatened with torrents of attacks trying to catch the visitors but Kotoko held on to split the points.