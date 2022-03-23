Ghana: Athletics - Koforidua to Host Circuit III Championship Saturday

Over 300 Track & Field athletes will assemble at the Koforidua Secondary Technical School (KSTC) in the Eastern regionon Saturday for the biggest athletics event in the Southern belt of Ghana.

Dubbed the Ghana Athletics Zonal Championship, Circuit III, athletes from Eastern, Volta and Oti regions are expected to have a taste of top level athletics competition ahead of the national championship later in May.

The Athletics Circuit concept was put together by Ghana Athletics to create competitions, have the entire Ghana experience track & field event ahead of the Africa Games, afford hidden talents the opportunity to compete and budding talents the platform to be competition ready.

Circuit I for the Northern belt was hosted by Tamale in February where athletes from Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Savannah regions converged. Sunyani hosted the Ghana Athletics Circuit II for Ahafo, Bono East and Bono region on the weekend of March 5, 2022.

Open to athletes outside the Zone, the Circuit III at Kofodua Sec. Tech.on Saturday will start at 8am and all athletic events will be competed for as Ghana seek talents to compliment the effort of top athletes like Benjamin Azamati, Joe Paul Amoah, Deborah Acquah and other top level athletes.

Chief Executive of Ghana Athletics, Mr Bawa Fuseini hinted that athletics continues to redeem Ghana's lost glory in sports and the current leadership without resources will work to identify and prepare athletics stars for the future.

After Saturday's event in Koforidua, Cape Coast will host the Circuit IV for the Coastal areas that will see athletes from Accra, Central, Western and Western North compete before the Zonal and National Championship later in the year.