Ghana: Fish Harvest in Years of Closed Seasons Yields Positive Results

A survey conducted by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has revealed that, fish caught after the reopening of the 2021 closed fishing season was higher than that of the same period in 2020 when there was no closed season.

According to the survey, fish caught after the reopening of 2019 closed season for both artisanal and semi-industrial fishers was higher than the harvest of the same period in 2020 when the closed season was not observed.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development who announced this at a press conference on the outcome of the 2021 closed fishing season said, the closures did not only result in the appearance of various quantities of different types of fish species in the Ghanaian waters but also "fish catches increased immediately after the closures were lifted".

Madam Koomson, who described the closures as successful said the survey also revealed that fishers have come to embrace the closed season as a tool to sustain the industry.

To this extent, she said the survey recommended that the closure period should be extended to two months (July - September) for both artisanal and semi-industrial fishers to boost yield.

"It is the desire of the Ministry that based on the scientific evidence and recommendation, an additional one-month closed season for all fleet during the minor upwelling season (December to February) would be considered in the near future," she hinted.

She added that the final implementation of this decision would be made in consultation with all stakeholders.

She said government was aware of the effect of the closure on the livelihood of players in the fishing industry that was why 15,000 bags of rice and 6,252 cartons of cooking oil were distributed to fishers and processors to cushion them.