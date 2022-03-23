Egypt: Local Development Ministry Works On Solving Problems Facing Private Sector, National Companies

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy asserted that there are directives from the political leadership and the prime minister to settle any disputes between the bodies of the state and all the ministries to push the investment wheel forward and provide job opportunities for youth.

This came during Shaarawy's meeting with Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal on Tuesday in the presence of Board Chairman of Holding Company for Construction and Development Hisham Anwar Abul Atta and a number of heads of the companies of Maadi, Nasr and El Abd for Construction and Development to discuss the problems and hurdles facing the companies in Cairo governorate and its neighborhoods.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Shaarawy reiterated that the Ministry of Local Development is working on solving the problems facing the national companies, the private sector and all the investors to contribute to increasing the self-sustained resources.

The government is keen on settling any problems between the different bodies of the state as soon as possible and ending bureaucracy to push forward the wheel of investment, Shaarawy said.

Meanwhile, Abdel Aal asserted that the governorate is always working on easing any problems facing the local companies along with the Egyptian and foreign private sector.

Abdel Aal added that the recent period witnessed settling and solving several problems facing the investors in the governorate at the directives of the president and the prime minister in coordination with the minister of local development.

MENA