Egypt: State General Budget Restructured to Deal With Int'l Crisis

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli gave directives to study extending the exhibitions selling the different commodities before the holy month of Ramadan to support the different segments of the society and providing them with all their needs at affordable prices.

During the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Madbouli said that the general budget of the state for the next fiscal year is being restructured to prioritize the programs of social protection which target the neediest segments.

During the meeting, Madbouli reviewed the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on the international economy and its impact on the condition of the Egyptian economy, pointing out to the measures taken by the state to handle these repercussions especially those related to the increase of the international prices.

The measures include efforts to provide basic commodities at suitable quantities and prices and establishing exhibitions and outlets in all the governorates to meet the needs of the citizen.