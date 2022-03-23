Egypt FM Attends 48th Session of OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attended Tuesday 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is currently being held in Islamabad.

The session will address a host of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan along with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which will also be discussed in the sideline meeting of the OIC's Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The session will also tackle several African issues, including the situation in the Republic of Mali, the Sahel region, Lake Chad and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea.

At the Arab level, the foreign ministers will address the developments in Yemen, Libya, the Republic of Sudan, Somalia, Syria and other regions.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X