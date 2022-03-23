Egypt FM Attends 48th Session of OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attended Tuesday 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is currently being held in Islamabad.

The session will address a host of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan along with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which will also be discussed in the sideline meeting of the OIC's Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The session will also tackle several African issues, including the situation in the Republic of Mali, the Sahel region, Lake Chad and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea.

At the Arab level, the foreign ministers will address the developments in Yemen, Libya, the Republic of Sudan, Somalia, Syria and other regions.