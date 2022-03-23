Egypt: Armed Forces Organize Egypt-UK Seminar On Countering Terrorism

The Armed Forces organized an Egyptian-British seminar (EBS-CT 2022) on countering terrorism Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of the Military Intelligence Service Maj. Gen. Khaled Megawer welcomed the British delegation, stressing the importance of exchanging expertise to keep abreast of developments regarding terrorism. He touched upon Egypt's success story in fighting terrorism.

British Air Marshal Joy Martin Sampson, Senior Advisor to the British Chief of Defense Staff for Middle East and North Africa, for his part hailed as strategic relations with Egypt, stressing the importance of cooperation to fight terrorism.

The seminar included a number of lectures and debates that focus on threats and challenges posed by terrorism, as well as the psychological and social dimensions of this phenomenon. The file of cyber security also figured high on the agenda of the seminar's discussions.

The seminar is attended by an array of academics and expertise from both sides.