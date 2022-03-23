Egypt: Higher Education Min. Discusses With ILO Director Cooperation Mechanisms

Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel Ghaffar asserted the importance of cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO) due to its role in boosting the rights in work and exploring the needs of the labor market and the jobs of the future at the local, regional and international levels.

The Ministry of Higher Education started establishing new programs and faculties in the governmental universities for preparing graduates with the skills and qualifications needed to meet the demands of the work market, he said.

This came during Abdek Ghaffar's meeting with Director of the International Labor Organization (ILO) office in Cairo Eric Oechslin.

Meanwhile, Oechslin invited Abdel Ghaffar to inaugurate the activities of a workshop on the results of a survey on the situation of the university graduates in Egypt at the national level on Tuesday with the participation of a galaxy of presidents of universities, representatives of Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics and the ministries of finance and planning.

The meeting tackled a proposed cooperation project between the ministry and the ILO and a memorandum of understanding between the ministry, the ILO and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to hone the skills of the university youth via providing them with the employment skills and cooperation in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.