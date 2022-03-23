Egypt: Higher Education Min. Discusses With ILO Director Cooperation Mechanisms

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel Ghaffar asserted the importance of cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO) due to its role in boosting the rights in work and exploring the needs of the labor market and the jobs of the future at the local, regional and international levels.

The Ministry of Higher Education started establishing new programs and faculties in the governmental universities for preparing graduates with the skills and qualifications needed to meet the demands of the work market, he said.

This came during Abdek Ghaffar's meeting with Director of the International Labor Organization (ILO) office in Cairo Eric Oechslin.

Meanwhile, Oechslin invited Abdel Ghaffar to inaugurate the activities of a workshop on the results of a survey on the situation of the university graduates in Egypt at the national level on Tuesday with the participation of a galaxy of presidents of universities, representatives of Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics and the ministries of finance and planning.

The meeting tackled a proposed cooperation project between the ministry and the ILO and a memorandum of understanding between the ministry, the ILO and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to hone the skills of the university youth via providing them with the employment skills and cooperation in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X